Crime Watch 8

Man fatally shoots self after police chase ends in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A police chase on an interstate ended Wednesday with shots fired and a man dead.

Indiana Department of Transportation cameras captured the end.

State police say it started as a traffic stop on Lynhurst Drive.

The vehicle failed to pull over prompting the chase.

Troopers boxed in the driver on I-74 near State Road 267 in Brownsburg. That’s when troopers heard gunfire from inside the vehicle. Troopers did not fire back.

A special weapons and tactics team moved in on the vehicle and found a man dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

An investigation is underway.