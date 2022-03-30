Man fatally shoots self after police chase ends in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A police chase on an interstate ended Wednesday with shots fired and a man dead.
Indiana Department of Transportation cameras captured the end.
State police say it started as a traffic stop on Lynhurst Drive.
The vehicle failed to pull over prompting the chase.
Troopers boxed in the driver on I-74 near State Road 267 in Brownsburg. That’s when troopers heard gunfire from inside the vehicle. Troopers did not fire back.
A special weapons and tactics team moved in on the vehicle and found a man dead inside from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
An investigation is underway.
Mental health resources
- NAMI Helpline: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)
- National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- Be Well Indiana Crisis Helpline: 211
- Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs mental health webpage