Man fatally shot in Brownsburg home invasion robbery

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 61-year-old Indianapolis man was shot and killed Wednesday during a home invasion robbery in Brownsburg, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Deputies with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of North County Road 1000 East, just south of Interstate 74, around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a burglary in progress.

They arrived to find Dr. Dean Maar, who owned the property, dead at the scene. First responders also found and extinguished a small fire that appeared to have been set intentionally inside the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

No one else was reported injured in the robbery, and the residence had not history of law enforcement visits, the sheriff’s office said.

No suspect had been identified on Thursday.