Man fatally shot in car outside apartments near school; 7th homicide of 2022

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 10:45 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022, in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man believed to be in his mid-20s was fatally shot Friday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex near an elementary school, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue. That’s at the Pangea Vistas Apartments on the east side near Anna Brochhausen School 88 and the Preston Pointe Apartments, a community for older adults.

Officers found the man shot in a car. His girlfriend had called 911. A notification from IMPD did not say the man was taken to a hospital.

IMPD were investigating whether the father of the girlfriend’s child may be a suspect in the shooting.

The identity of the man fatally shot was not immediately known.

The homicide was the city’s seventh of 2022, according to IMPD officers at the crime scene.