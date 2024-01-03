Man fatally shot in Indianapolis neighborhood during possible home invasion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with gunshot wounds has died after being found outside a home in what may have been a home invasion on the far east side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 7 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 3700 block of Marseille Road. That’s in a neighborhood off East 38th Street between North Franklin Road and North Post Road. Dubarry Park is adjacent to the neighborhood.

Investigator think the shooting began as a burglary. Officers found the man dead on the front step of a home. The homeowner was not injured and was cooperating with police.

An news release issued about three hours after the shooting said, “At some point there was an exchange of gunfire between the resident and one or more suspects. Detective (cq) believe there was at least one other person involved in the incident and are working to identify that person or persons. IMPD is asking for help from the community identifying the additional individual or individuals involved.”

The news release also said, “IMPD will be consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office before a decision is made on whether the resident will be released. Additional information on that is expected to be released Wednesday morning.”

Police did not identified anyone involved in the shooting. The Marion County Coroner’s Office was expected to later name the man fatally shot.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Douglas Morning at 317-327-3475 or douglas.morning@indy.gov.

Another shooting happened in the same neighborhood in May. Gary Crowe, 22, died in that shooting.

Two people — 15-year-old Isaiah Jackson and 14-year-old Da’Vonta White — were fatally shot at Dubarry Park in May 2022.