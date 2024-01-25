Man fatally shot inside Anderson home

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots on Wednesday, which led them to find a 38-year-old man shot.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block Pearl Street, a residential area near the intersection of E. 19th St. at 10:17 p.m. Witnesses directed officers to where they heard the gunshot.

Upon entering a residence, they found the man unresponsive, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Officers began to give aid, and he was soon rushed to a local Anderson hospital, where he later died.

The name of the victim remains unknown until families are notified, according to a release. The investigation is ongoing, and the official cause of death has yet to be determined by coroners.

APD has asked anyone with information that can help, to call either Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731 or send a tip to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.