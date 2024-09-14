Man fatally shot on Indy’s east side near Tuxedo Park

An IMPD police car parked outside an Auto Zone in the 3800 block of East Washington Street on Sept. 14, 2024. A man died near the Auto Zone after being fatally shot early in the morning of Sept. 14, police say. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man was fatally shot early Sunday morning on the city’s east side near Tuxedo Park.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were first called to the 3800 block of East Washington Street near Bradley Avenue on a shots fired report.

That intersection is in a business and residential area with gas stations and an Auto Zone on the city’s east side.

Police arrived and soon found a person suffering a gunshot wound. They died at the scene.

IMPD hasn’t said what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.