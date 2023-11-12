Man fatally stabbed in downtown Lafayette; 65-year-old in custody

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 65-year-old man has been preliminarily charged with fatally stabbing a man Saturday morning in downtown Lafayette, police say.

The name of the man who died was not given in a news release issued Saturday night from Lafayette Police Department because his family has not yet been notified.

Investigators think the man and the suspect, Rick Kite, of Lafayette, had a fight before the stabbing.

Police were called just before 10 a.m. Saturday to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of New York Street. The man died at the stabbing scene.

About 15 minutes later, police found Kite at a home about two blocks away in the 200 block of South Sixth Street.

Kite on Saturday night remained in the Tippecanoe County jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing was asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463.