Man formally charged for murder of teen inside Penn Station sub shop

Lawrence police have identified 18-year-old Jaylen Ryle as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a teen at a Lawrence sandwich shop Saturday. (Provided Photo/Lawrence Police Department)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Court documents outline what happened the evening a teenager was shot and killed inside of a Lawrence sandwich shop.

18-year-old Jaylen Ryle is charged for the murder of 17-year-old Connor Turner. He’s accused of shooting him inside of the Penn Station East Coast Subs shop at the Indian Creek Commons shopping center in the 10600 block of Pendleton Pike.

Ryle has told investigators the shooting was self-defense. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released a probable cause affidavit that includes statements from witnesses and descriptions of surveillance video. Despite Ryle’s claim of self-defense, prosecutors are still going forward with a murder charge.

The surveillance video reviewed by detectives shows no physical confrontation between Turner and Ryle.

Turner was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Ryle stayed on the scene. Investigators say he has a valid Indiana lifetime carry permit.

His initial court appearance is set for Thursday at 1 p.m.