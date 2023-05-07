Man found dead by Pendleton police

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — The Pendleton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with information concerning a body found with gunshot wounds.

On Friday, evening, Pendleton police responded to a report of a person shot at a residence in the 5700 block of South State Road 67 in Pendleton. When officers arrived, they found an adult male dead on the scene with gunshot wounds.

The male was later identified as Jared Wininger, 26, of Pendleton. His family was notified by police.

The Pendleton Police Department is seeking assistance from anyone with camera footage of individuals on foot or vehicles driving recklessly along State Road 67 between I-69 and County Road 600 South. The time of interest is between 6:30pm and 7:45pm on May 5, 2023.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact Captain Lucas Traylor at 765-778-3933 or by email at ltraylor@pendletonpd.org.