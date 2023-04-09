Search
Man found dead by police in Lawrence

(WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found a man dead in Lawrence, Indiana on Saturday night.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday evening, the Lawrence Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 7100 block of McIntosh Lane.

When police arrived to the scene, they located an adult male with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lawrence Police Department.

A person of interest is currently in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

