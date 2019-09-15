Man found dead in Morgan County ditch was shot; authorities seek help ID’ing victim

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Morgan County authorities are asking the public for help in identifying a homicide victim, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

A homeowner walking her dog found a man’s body Friday around 3:45 p.m. in a ditch just south of the Indianapolis border in northern Morgan County.

An autopsy was conducted and the preliminary report indicates the man died from a gunshot wound and he may have been in the ditch for about a week.

Authorities say the man was approximately 25-40 years old and weighed 150-180 pounds. He had long, dark hair and both of his ears were pierced.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the man was wearing white canvas Converse shoes and an orange/red-colored shirt that had “Wanna see my dragon?” written on it.

Anyone with information about the victim is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-62-TIPS.