Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of E. 30th Street on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult man inside of a vehicle who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

IMPD homicide detective responded to the scene and began their investigation.

No arrest has been made at this time.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by email at James.Hurt@indy.gov.