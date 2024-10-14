Man found dead inside of locked car near White River on south side

Illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. Indianapolis police say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound inside a locked car in the 2300 block of South California Street on Oct. 11, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say they found a man dead with a gunshot wound inside a locked car Friday evening in an industrial area on Indy’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of South California Street around 6:50 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported finding a person unconscious in a locked car.

That block is in a business and industrial area near West Raymond and South West streets along the White River.

There, they found the man dead inside the vehicle. Originally, police say the incident was ruled as a “death investigation” but later found gunshot wounds on the man.

IMPD says homicide detectives responded to the scene to aid in the investigation. They did not provide the name of the victim or say if there were any suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to contact Det. Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.