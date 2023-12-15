Man found dead near West 22nd, North Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead on the city’s near north side Thursday.

Police made the discovery just before 11 a.m. Thursday morning near W. 22nd St. and N. Illinois Rd. Investigators say it appears the man suffered from trauma and may have been shot. Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the man or suspect information.. Right now, police are treating this as a death investigation.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call IMPD at (317) 327-3155.