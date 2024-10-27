Man found dead on Indy’s east side; homicide investigation underway

Lights on top of a police vehicle. Indianapolis police say a man was found dead in a residential area on East Washington Street on Oct. 26, 2024. (WISH photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say officers found a man dead in a residential area on Indy’s east side Saturday night, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The man’s body was found around 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of East Washington Street near Grant Avenue on a report of a downed person. That’s in a residential area near the Tuxedo Park neighborhood on the east side.

There, they found the man with trauma injuries. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

IMPD says his death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Det. TyAnn Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Tyann.Lambert@indy.gov.