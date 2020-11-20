Crime Watch 8

Man found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in residential area on northeast side

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after being found Friday afternoon with apparent gunshot wounds on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a person shot about 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Delmont Drive. That’s in a residential area west of North Mitthoeffer Road between East 38th and 42nd streets.

Police found an unresponsive man, and medics said he died at the scene, said Officer Genae Cook with IMPD Public Affairs. The man’s injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds, but the Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Police were unsure if the man lived in the area. Police were talking with neighbors and community members to gather information, Cook said.

IMPD did not immediately have information on a possible suspect or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

The police department encouraged anyone with information to contact it. People who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

