Crime Watch 8

Man found dead with gunshot wound in apartments’ parking lot in Cumberland

Cumberland Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot shortly after 8:10 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021, in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Place. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A person returning home from work Thursday night found a man dead in the parking lot of a Cumberland apartment complex, police said.

Cumberland Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot shortly after 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Place. That’s in the Elmtree Park Apartments southeast of the intersection of East 10th Street and North German Church Road on the far-east side of Marion County.

Police Chief Suzanne Woodland said the man was found with a gunshot wound. The man is believed to be in his early 20s, but he has not yet been positively identified, the chief said by phone to News 8.

Investigators remained at the scene around 9:30 p.m. to try and learn more about the circumstances behind the man’s death.

Cumberland is a town of 6,000 that straddles the Marion-Hancock county line.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

‘Gr8 Comeback’: Open Kitchen Restaurant

Gr8 Comeback /

McConnell says he’d support Trump if he wins 2024 nomination

Politics /

Black Dolla Dining Days to offer specials at Indianapolis restaurants

All Indiana /

The rhythm of Indiana Avenue: A rich past and future possibilities

Celebrating Black History /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.