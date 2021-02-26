Man found dead with gunshot wound in apartments’ parking lot in Cumberland

Cumberland Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot shortly after 8:10 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021, in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Place. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A person returning home from work Thursday night found a man dead in the parking lot of a Cumberland apartment complex, police said.

Cumberland Police Department was sent to a report of a person shot shortly after 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Place. That’s in the Elmtree Park Apartments southeast of the intersection of East 10th Street and North German Church Road on the far-east side of Marion County.

Police Chief Suzanne Woodland said the man was found with a gunshot wound. The man is believed to be in his early 20s, but he has not yet been positively identified, the chief said by phone to News 8.

Investigators remained at the scene around 9:30 p.m. to try and learn more about the circumstances behind the man’s death.

Cumberland is a town of 6,000 that straddles the Marion-Hancock county line.