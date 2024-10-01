Man found dead with gunshot wound in east side home; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The decomposing body of a man was found inside an east side home Monday afternoon, and police say he was found with a gunshot wound.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release that police were called to the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday to assist with a death investigation.

That block is on the east side just east of Emerson Avenue near the Audubon Gardens neighborhood.

When they arrived, they say they found a man in a decomposed state. On-scene coroners later found the man had a gunshot wound.

IMPD says homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. They have not released the name of the man or said how long they believed he’d been dead.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Det. Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.