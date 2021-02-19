Man found dead with gunshot wounds in car outside Speedway restaurants

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A man with apparent gunshot wounds was found dead in a car in the snow between two restaurants’ parking lots on Friday morning, Speedway Police Department said Friday afternoon.

The man believed to be in his early 20s was pronounced dead shortly before 4:15 a.m. Friday, police said in a tweet and a news release Friday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. Friday to check a running vehicle in the 5800 block of Crawfordsville Road.

Officers found the man dead in the driver’s seat of a silver Chevrolet Cruze car in a snowbank between the parking lots of KFC and a McAlister’s Deli.

Police by Friday afternoon had shared no information about a possible suspect. Also, the man has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Its phone number is 317-262-8477.