Crime Watch 8

Man found dead with gunshot wounds in car outside Speedway restaurants

(WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A man with apparent gunshot wounds was found dead in a car in the snow between two restaurants’ parking lots on Friday morning, Speedway Police Department said Friday afternoon.

The man believed to be in his early 20s was pronounced dead shortly before 4:15 a.m. Friday, police said in a tweet and a news release Friday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. Friday to check a running vehicle in the 5800 block of Crawfordsville Road.

Officers found the man dead in the driver’s seat of a silver Chevrolet Cruze car in a snowbank between the parking lots of KFC and a McAlister’s Deli.

Police by Friday afternoon had shared no information about a possible suspect. Also, the man has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Its phone number is 317-262-8477.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IU and Purdue create a joint agriculture law degree

Local /

Unified economic development is the goal of new organization in southwest Indiana

Inside INdiana Business /

Cold Friday night, warm-up to follow

Weather Blog /

Man charged with animal torture after dog killed with hammer

Crime Watch 8 /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.