Man found dead in ditch with gunshot wounds on Indy’s east side

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was found in a ditch with gunshot wounds on the east side of Indy Saturday night.

At 8:15 p.m. Saturday, police responded to call of a person down on E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive. Police arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation. IMPD asks that anyone who was in the area around that time to please contact police.

The identity of the man has not been released and the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

