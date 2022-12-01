Crime Watch 8

Man found fatally shot outside home on near-northwest side

Indianapolis police and medics found a person shot shortly after 7:40 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022 in the 500 block of West 29th Street. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night outside a home on the city’s near-northwest side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believes.

According to dispatch information, police and medics were called shortly after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to a “cardiac arrest” report and an incomplete 911 call from the 500 block of West 29th Street. That’s a residential area between I-65 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

IMPD Maj. Mike Leeper said a citizen told officers upon their arrival that a male was down behind his home, and police found the man in the home’s back yard a short time later.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will notify the man’s family before releasing his identity.

Leeper said IMPD has no definitive information that the department could release to the public about a suspect on Wednesday night. He said preliminary evidence indicates the shooting happened at the home.

Police did not share what might have led to the shooting.

Some residents of the area came to IMPD officers to share information, Leeper said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD.

The department had reported Tuesday that it’s recorded 212 homicides this year, compared to 250 at the same time in 2021.