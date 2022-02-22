Crime Watch 8

Man found guilty for murder of Southport officer in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been found guilty of murdering a police officer in 2017.

Jason Brown, 32, was convicted for the murder of Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan. Brown’s trial lasted six days.

Allan was shot nearly a dozen times while responding to a crash. Brown was in the driver’s seat and suspended upside down after the vehicle rolled. Allan was trying to help Brown when he was shot with a handgun.

“We should all strive to carry ourselves with the compassion that Aaron demonstrated both in his professional and personal life,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. “He was a family man who lost his life while trying to do his job and help someone in need. As we come one step closer to providing finality to the criminal matter, our thoughts remain with the Allan family and the Southport Police Department.”

Brown will be sentenced on April 8.

Life without parole was previously ruled out.