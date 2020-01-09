Man found guilty in fatal July 2018 shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man was found guilty in a July 2018 double shooting.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, John Woodcock was convicted in the July 2018 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Heather Mandujuano. Another man, Adam Walls, was also injured in that shooting.

On July 11, just after 6 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Barth Avenue.

The prosecutor’s office said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Woodcock and Walls, which then turned physical.

Mandujuano tried to get in between the two of them with Woodcock then shooting her as the bullet went through her and hit Walls in the arm.

Woodcock is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29.