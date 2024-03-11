Man found guilty of attempted murder of IMPD officer in 2022 to be sentenced

Mylik Hill, found guilty of attempting to murder an Indianapolis police officer in February 2022, speaks in court during his jury trial on Feb. 13, 2024, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo from Pool Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man found guilty of attempted murder after shooting an Indianapolis police officer in the neck in 2022 was set to be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Mylik Hill, 33, was accused of shooting Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Tommy Mangan on Feb. 27, 2022, near an alley on Woodlawn Avenue in Fountain Square.

The shooting stemmed from a traffic stop turned foot chase. Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2022, two IMPD officers were called to the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue after someone reported that a man, identified as Hill, was driving a car and exposing himself. The officers ordered Hill to stop, but he refused.

When officers confronted Hill, he ran. When Mangan caught up to Hill, Hill fired two shots at the officer. One shot hit Mangan’s radio.

The other officers fired shots at Hill, but didn’t hit him. Hill was later apprehended by residents in the backyard of a home on Dawson Street.

During the trial, Hill chose to represent himself, asking himself questions and then answering them. Mangan also testified, speaking in a slow rough voice due to being shot in his voice box.

Hill was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, and a count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

His sentencing was set for 1 p.m. Monday.

