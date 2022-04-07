Crime Watch 8

Man found guilty of girl’s molestation in case involving ‘hurdle’ of sign language

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A jury on Wednesday found a Greenwood man guilty of the molestation of an 8-year-old girl in 2019, the Johnson County prosecutor said.

Johnson County sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 4, 2019, responded to a request to talk with police on the west side of Greenwood. That’s when the girl’s mother told police that Richard M. Huffman, now 53, had touched the girl inappropriately.

Prosecutor Joe Villanueva said the case had an “additional hurdle” because multiple witnesses were hearing-impaired. Special video equipment recorded their sign language with the help of multiple interpreters. The interpreters were sworn in by the court just as the witnesses were, according to online court documents.

Sentencing was set for May 9 in Johnson Circuit Court. The sentence for the felony can range from 2 to 12 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, the prosecutor said.