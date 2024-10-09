Man found guilty of neglect of 3-year-old boy who ingested narcotics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenfield man has been found guilty of neglect resulting in the death of a 3-year-old boy who’d ingested narcotics in 2022.

A jury on Tuesday found Tyrone Boyd, 29, guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in death after a two-day trial, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective was sent about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022, to an apartment in the 6000 block of Newberry Road. That’s at the Timber Point Apartment Homes located northeast of the I-465 overpass at Fall Creek Road.

The unresponsive child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children, where he died.

The prosecutor’s office said in a news release, “At the hospital, the detective spoke with the child’s father, Boyd, who stated that he and the child fell asleep on the bed and when he woke up, he noticed that the child was facedown and not breathing.”

After getting a search warrant, investigators found narcotics on the bed in the apartment.

A toxicology test of the child’s body found fentanyl, dextromethorphan, and norfentanyl.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, a Democrat, said in a statement, “The home is supposed to be a safe place for our youth and the defendant’s negligence resulted in the most tragic of outcomes. We hope that this serves a reminder to do better for our children and that we will not tolerate those that jeopardize their safety.”

Boyd’s sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in Marion Superior Court 32.