Man found shot dead at Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A man was found shot dead Thursday morning in the parking lot of apartments off U.S. 40 east of downtown Richmond, police said Thursday night.

Robert Anthony Hill, 32, of Richmond, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Patrol officers found Hill after a report of two men wearing black masks shooting guns about 8:10 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North 34th Street. That’s at the Towne House Village Apartments.

Officers also found bullet strikes in multiple buildings and a vehicle, but no other injuries were reported.

Police were told the men left the area in an unknown direction driving a four-door black or dark blue car with chrome-colored wheels.

Several witnesses at the shooting scene spoke with poilce.

Anyone who believes with video or information about the fatal shooting was asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.