Crime Watch 8

Man found shot, dead in home on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a home early Thursday on the city’s east side, according to a release.

According to IMPD, just after 8 a.m. Thursday, officers were investigating a non-related incident in the area of 100 N. Euclid. During their investigation they found a man who was dead inside a home with injuries that consist of gunshot wounds.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Dan Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Daniel.Smith@Indy.gov.