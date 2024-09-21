Man found shot dead in vehicle near Kenworthy Drive

Scene of the incident near the 7200 block of Kenworthy Drive. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was fatally shot Friday on the city’s northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7:54 p.m. Friday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Kenworthy Drive on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s northwest side. Officers arrived and found an adult male in a vehicle with gunshot wound injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that the victim was in struck an apartment building. The occupants of the apartment were not injured.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and searching for any surveillance footage of the incident. There is no immediate threat to the area. No further information was released.