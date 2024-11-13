Man found shot dead inside far east side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ far east side early Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hiner Lane around 12:45 a.m. to investigate a person shot.

That’s on the far east side just west of Interstate 465 near East 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

They arrived and found the man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police haven’t said anything on what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.