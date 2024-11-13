Man found shot dead inside far east side home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ far east side early Wednesday.
According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hiner Lane around 12:45 a.m. to investigate a person shot.
That’s on the far east side just west of Interstate 465 near East 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
They arrived and found the man dead from a gunshot wound.
Police haven’t said anything on what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects.
Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.