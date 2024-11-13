39°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
39° Indianapolis

Man found shot dead inside far east side home

(WISH Photo)
(WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ far east side early Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Hiner Lane around 12:45 a.m. to investigate a person shot.

That’s on the far east side just west of Interstate 465 near East 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

They arrived and found the man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police haven’t said anything on what led up to the shooting or if there were any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

My Little Pony finally hits...
Entertainment /
Daybreak Drive-IN: Family frustration from...
Local News /
Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in...
Indiana News /
Health Spotlight | New screening...
Health Spotlight /
Noblesville’s Reimagine Pleasant Street project’s...
News /
West Indianapolis celebrates completion of...
Political News /
Lucas Oil Co. celebrates new...
Business /
Hoosiers move up to 7-seed...
Sports /