Man found shot dead inside southeast side home; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside a home on Indianapolis’ southeast side early Monday morning, Indianapolis police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Nelson Avenue near Garfield Park and Shelby Street on the southeast side around 12:30 a.m. to investigate an incomplete 911 call.

When they arrived, they found a woman who said a man had been shot in the house across the street.

They then found the man suffering a gunshot wound. IMPD first reported the man was in critical condition, but he later died.

Investigators located a gun inside the home, but didn’t say if it was used in the shooting.

