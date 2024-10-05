Search
Man found shot dead outside east side home on Culver Street

Lights on top of a police vehicle. Indianapolis police say a man was found shot dead outside a home on the city's east side in the 5300 block of Culver Street on Oct. 5, 2024. (WISH photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot dead inside an east side home early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Culver Street near East 41st Street around 1 a.m. on a report of a “person down.”

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying in front of a home. He died at the scene.

IMPD hasn’t released any suspect information.

