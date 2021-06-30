Crime Watch 8

Man found shot, killed in vehicle on northeast side; arrest made

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man is dead following a Tuesday evening shooting on the city’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 11:30 p.m., officers were called to 4900 block of East 56th Street for a report of a person shot.

After arriving on the scene, police found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead.

IMPD say they arrested Vincent Bibbs, 49, on Wednesday for his involvement in the shooting. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.

No additional details about the victim have been provided.