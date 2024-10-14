Search
Man found shot to death in car on Indy’s far east side

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives are looking into the death of man whose body was found inside a car on the city’s far east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Monday to a neighborhood on Roy Road just east of Franklin Road. That’s northeast of the junction of I-70 and I-465.

Police arrived and found a man shot to death inside a vehicle.

Neighbors told investigators that they heard an argument and then gunshots, officers at the scene told News 8.

Police did not identify any suspects and no arrests have been made.

