Crime Watch 8

Man found stabbed dies in homicide in senior rental community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found with stab wounds died Saturday night, police said Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just before 10 p.m. Saturday to a person found unconscious in the 2500 block of Village Circle West. That’s in the Atrium Village senior rental community northwest of the intersection of Mitthoeffer Road and East 25th Street on the city’s east side.

Investigators believe the man was in an argument before the homicide. Police did not share any information about a suspect.

The man’s next of kin will be notified before his name is released.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.