Man gets 50 years for 2020 murder of teen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the January 2020 murder of a 15-year-old Wednesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

In June, Jakeb Wells was convicted of murder and carrying a handgun without a licence in the Jan. 4, 2020 shooting death of Peter Lambermont.

Prior to the murder, Wells and another individual picked up the teenager and took him to his residence, in the 3100 block of North Priscilla Avenue, where Lambermont was killed.

In March 2020, investigators received information about a call in which Wells said he was the one who killed the teenager. Also, a search warrant carried out on Wells’ Snapchat account revealed a video from Wells on the day of the murder which shows him pointing a gun and rapping about killed someone he knew.