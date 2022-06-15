Crime Watch 8

Man gets 55 years for fatally beating gas station patron with golf club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally beating gas station patron with golf club in May 2020.

Maurice Lillie has been sentenced for the stabbing and murder of Dustin McClennon. His sentencing was announced Wednesday by Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. Lillie was convicted of murder by a jury in May 2020 after a one-day trial.

An autopsy report showed the cause of death was a stabbing and blunt force trauma, according to a statement.

On May 26, 2020, McClennon was found behind a gas station in the 2700 block of East 38th Street. According to a witness, Lillie approached McClennon while he was pumping gas. He believed McClennon disrespected his wife.

According to a statement, the witness saw Lillie use a golf club to strike McClennon in the head and back multiple times. He then dragged McClennon behind the gas station. Lillie then approached the witness and asked, “Do you want to help hide a dead body?”

Lillie and two others left the area in a dark-colored SUV. A separate vehicle believed to be Lillie’s was left at the scene, according to a statement.

Investigators found a bent golf club in a dumpster behind the gas station, and a bloody knife in the trunk of the vehicle that was left at the scene, according to a statement.

During an interview, Lillie admitted to being at a gas station, going to his car to get the golf club, dragging the victim’s body behind a gas station, removing a knife from the victim’s neck, and telling the witness that the witness did not see anything.