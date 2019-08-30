Man gets 60 years for 2018 murder of Papa John’s driver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is headed to prison for the robbery and murder of a Papa John’s delivery driver in 2018.

Juwaun Terry received a 60-year sentence for the murder of Lavon Drake. Terry’s sentence includes 50 years executed in the Indiana Department of Correction and another 10 years suspended.

Two other suspects, Jason Epeards and Jasean Dale, are still awaiting trial.

Terry entered a guilty plea and was sentenced on Thursday.

Drake was delivering a pizza in the 1140 block of Kristen Circle when he was forced into a home, robbed and then murdered. Neighbors say the residence had been vacant for two months.

Drake, a father of one, had volunteered to come deliver pizzas on his day off when he was murdered. He was a manager at the Papa John’s.

A coworker called police when Drake didn’t return to the store. Officers arrived on the scene and discovered Drake’s body. He had been shot multiple times.