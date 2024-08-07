Man gets 60 years in prison for fatal shooting near American Legion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was given an enhanced prison sentence totaling 60 years for fatally shooting a man last summer near the American Legion Mall.

Howard Taylor Moffitt, 31, killed Anthony Drummer, 52, about 6:50 a.m. July 20, 2024, near the intersection of Pennsylvania and Walnut streets in downtown Indianapolis. Moffitt was convicted in June of murder. A jury in a two-day trial also found him to be a habitual offender, adding eight years to the 52-year sentence issued Wednesday from Judge Mark D. Stoner in Marion Superior Court 32.

At the murder scene, Moffitt told officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department that he had shot Drummer in the head, and that the murder weapon was in his backpack. Forensic testing confirmed the firearm in Moffitt’s bag was the murder weapon.

Police nor prosecutors have publicly shared beyond the courtroom what may have led to the shooting.

The jury had dismissed an initial felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violence felon.

Moffit indicated during sentencing he does plan to appeal, online court records show.

