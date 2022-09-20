Crime Watch 8

Man gets 8 years for arsons at Beech Grove Amtrak facility, Greenwood apartments

A building at the Amtrak Beech Grove Maintenance Facility, 202 Garstang St., is shown on fire May 2, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Beech Grove man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to arson at the Beech Grove Amtrak facility and at apartments in Greenwood that were receiving federal assistance, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a Tuesday news release.

On the late night of May 1, 2021, Casey Sage, now 35, trespassed onto the grounds of the Amtrak Beech Grove Maintenance Facility, 202 Garstang St., and used a railroad flare to set two buildings on fire, according to the Department of Justice. The buildings and and their contents were destroyed. Video surveillance shows several explosions and flying debris as crews fight the flames.

Amtrak has estimated that the fires caused $1 million in damages.

Investigators also found that, a few weeks before the Amtrak fire, Sage entered his ex-girlfriend’s home in a Greenwood apartment complex that receives Section 8 funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Sage intentionally started a fire in the master bedroom of the apartment. The fire eventually spread to most of the apartment before being extinguished.

The fire caused more than $100,000 in damage to the apartment building and $10,000 in property loss to the apartment tenant.

Federal authorities do not provide jail-booking photos of crime suspects.