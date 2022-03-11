Crime Watch 8

Man gets 80 years in death of woman at Indianapolis church

Robert Burks, 57, has been charged in the November death of an Indianapolis woman who was found strangled at an Indy church. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for the death of woman who was found strangled and stabbed inside an Indianapolis church.

Prosecutors says Robert Burks was sentenced Thursday after being convicted last month in the slaying of Julie Morey. The 58-year-old woman was found dead on Nov. 3, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Detectives learned Morey had filed a police report alleging that Burks punched her in the face, causing her to have black eyes.

A forensics report found that Burks’ DNA was on the victim’s hands, face, neck, and underneath her fingernails.