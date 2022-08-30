Crime Watch 8

Man gets federal prison sentence after Indianapolis mosque shooting, threats to kill girlfriend’s dad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who fired shots at a mosque and sent threatening text messages to his girlfriend’s father is headed to federal prison.

Jonathon Warren, 22, received a 147-month sentence in the case, putting him behind bars for more than 12 years.

According to court documents, Warren sent multiple threatening text messages between May 2020 and August 2020 to his girlfriend’s father, including one that said “Imma kill you.”

Warren was also found to have fired shots at Masjid E Noor mosque at 5355 Lafayette Road on May 24, 2020. Worshippers inside were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, or the “Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.”

The next month, he fired shots across a parking lot at Pangea Apartments 34th Street and Falcon Drive on the city’s west side. The shooting caused a woman driving in the area to crash her car.