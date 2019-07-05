Man hospitalized after being shot 4 times on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot four times Thursday night, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

It happened in the 1200 block of North Oxford Street around 7:30 p.m.

IMPD says a man in his 30s was shot four times in a drive-by shooting. The victim ran a block south where he was able to flag down authorities.

The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have not said if the victim knew the identity of the shooter. Suspect vehicle details have not yet been released.

If you have any information you are urged to contact police at 317-262-TIPS.