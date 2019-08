INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was shot multiple times on the city’s west side early Saturday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 7300 block of River Walk Drive.

Officers found a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Information about a suspect was not provided.