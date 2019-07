INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in the hospital after being shot east of downtown early Saturday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the area of 10th Street and Grant Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot in his mid-section and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities did not release any suspect information but did say they believe everyone involved in the shooting is in custody.