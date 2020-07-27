Crime Watch 8

Man in 20s shot, killed at Cumberland apartments

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Sunday night in a shooting in Cumberland, on the far east side of Marion County.

Officers were called to the 11300 block of East New York Street, near North German Church Road and East Washington Street, around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a person shot. The address corresponds to the Knoll Ridge Townhomes and Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had died, which was being treated as a homicide, according to police at the scene.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

