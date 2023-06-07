Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on the city’s east side, police say.

At 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of North Kenyon Street. That’s a residential area near Windsor Village Park and Windsor Village Park Spray. Upon arriving, officers located a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police have not released the identity of the man and have no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.