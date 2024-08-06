Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man in critical condition after northwest side shooting, IMPD says

Man in critical condition after northwest side shooting

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis left a man in critical condition, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1:20 a.m. to a shooting in the 4500 block of Candletree Circle. That’s a neighborhood at Georgetown Road and West 47th Street near I-65.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, IMPD says.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Rocket attack at an Iraqi...
International News /
Consumer Reports: What to buy...
Local News /
A diet high in fruits...
Focus on Food Stories /
Purdue board OKs $28M lease...
Local News /
Butler to show documentary about...
Local News /
Tipton auto dealership helps students...
Local News /
Tropical Storm Debby is expected...
Weather Stories /
Whale breach seen during Paris...
Sports /