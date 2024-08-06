Man in critical condition after northwest side shooting, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis left a man in critical condition, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1:20 a.m. to a shooting in the 4500 block of Candletree Circle. That’s a neighborhood at Georgetown Road and West 47th Street near I-65.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, IMPD says.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.