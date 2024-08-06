Man in critical condition after northwest side shooting, IMPD says
Man in critical condition after northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Tuesday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis left a man in critical condition, according to police.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 1:20 a.m. to a shooting in the 4500 block of Candletree Circle. That’s a neighborhood at Georgetown Road and West 47th Street near I-65.
Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, IMPD says.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made.
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.