Man in critical condition after shooting on city’s near eastside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s near eastside, police say.

Around 9:46 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of East 21st Street and Glenridge Drive. Police arrived to the scene and located a man with gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigators believe that the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Linwood Avenue.

The cause of the shooting is unknown and there are no suspects, police say.