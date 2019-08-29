Man in critical condition after shooting on near-northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was in critical condition Wednesday night after he was shot in a residential area on the near-northwest side, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a “person shot” call about 5:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of West 35th Street.

Police later learned a person had been shot nearby in the 1000 block of West 36th Street. That’s just northeast of Interstate 65 and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Public Information Officer Aaron Hamer of IMPD said the man was shot during some sort of disturbance. Police know of a suspect and believe there is no threat to the neighborhood.